Kundi connections persist, PSPCL sees 112% surge in power theft

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has witnessed a steep surge of power theft menace through kundi connections by 112% in the financial year of 2023-24 across the state. Data analysis shows that since the scheme of free 600 units of electricity was introduced in every billing cycle in July 2022, the state has witnessed a manifold jump in incidents of power theft.

According to data related to line losses shared under Right to Information (RTI) to the Sangrur-based activist Kamal Anand, the PSPCL stated that the powercom recorded loss worth ₹184 crore due to power theft and unauthorised connection or kundi connections in the last fiscal. Of this, the PSPCL realised ₹164 crore from the violators in the form of penalties.

Data analysis says since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government introduced free 600 units of electricity in every billing cycle in July 2022, the state has witnessed a manifold jump in incidents of power theft by tempering in electricity meters and drawing power through illegal connections.

PSPCL has divided the state into five zones and in 2020-21, a total of 7.97 lakh power connections were examined in which the power loss due to different factors led to electricity leakage worth ₹130 crore was detected. The agency managed to recover only ₹83.15 crore.

Next year, the losses due to power theft shrunk marginally to ₹125 crore even though the number of inspections declined to 5.55 lakh. Only ₹76.39 crore was recovered from the offenders.

Official information says that, in 2022-23, electricity worth ₹119 crore was found pilfered during the year-long inspections. That year, estimated power leakage due to manipulation in meters was pegged at ₹69 crore and kundi connections caused a loss of electricity worth ₹50.78 crore.

In 2022-23, checking further slipped to 5.49 lakh and PSPCL managed to recover ₹77.32 from the violators.

A year after when free 600 units of electricity were given to all subscribers, the PSPCL examined 5.87 lakh subscribers and detected power leakage worth a whopping ₹184 crore in 2023-24.

The unauthorised extension was responsible for the loss of electricity to the tune of ₹107 crore while power theft through meter tempering contributed ₹77.13 crore in the last financial year. PSPCL realised ₹164 crore from the erring power subscribers.

In 2023-24, the west zone of the PSPCL recorded the highest power losses among the five regions. With Bathinda, Muktsar and Ferozepur as the key components, the area led to a loss of ₹53.70 crore.

It was followed by the south circle that has Patiala, the headquarters of the PSPCL; Sangrur, the home district of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and several main ministers of the AAP government saw a total of losses ₹50.19 crore.