Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
Kupwara cyber cell recovers 1,55,208 in online fraud cases

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 15, 2024 08:02 AM IST

In July 2024, the Cyber cell of Kupwara police received a complaint regarding an online earning fraud in which the complainant was duped of ₹84,380

Cyber cell of Kupwara police have successfully resolved multiple cases of online financial fraud, recovering a total of 1,55,208.

Using advanced cyber tactics, the Cyber cell successfully recovered the amount. (iStock)

In July 2024, the Cyber cell of Kupwara police received a complaint regarding an online earning fraud in which the complainant was duped of 84,380. Acting swiftly, the Cyber cell collected evidence and information from the victim. Using advanced cyber tactics, the team successfully recovered the entire amount of 84,380, which was credited back to the victim’s account.

“Another case was reported in December 2024, involving an online financial fraud of 1,01,196. The victim received a fraudulent call posing as Jio Customer Care, asking the victim to recharge their SIM for 10. Following the recharge, the victim’s bank account was debited by 1,01,196. Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber cell collected evidence and analysed the case and successfully recovered 65,418 from a merchant where the fraudster had ordered an Apple iPhone 15, and this amount was credited back to the victim’s account,” Police spokesman said in a statement.

In a separate incident, a complainant lost 5,430 after searching for jobs online and unknowingly sharing credentials and personal details. The fraudster, impersonating officials of a reputed company, conducted fake interviews and demanded money for registration. “The Cyber Cell recovered 4,560, which was credited back to the victim’s account.”

Police said in another case a victim lost 850 after being contacted through a fake advertisement on Instagram. The Cyber Cell promptly acted and managed to recover 850, which was credited back to the victim’s account.

