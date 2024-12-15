Kupwara cyber cell recovers 1,55,208 in online fraud cases

Cyber cell of Kupwara police have successfully resolved multiple cases of online financial fraud, recovering a total of ₹1,55,208. Using advanced cyber tactics, the Cyber cell successfully recovered the amount. (iStock)

In July 2024, the Cyber cell of Kupwara police received a complaint regarding an online earning fraud in which the complainant was duped of ₹84,380. Acting swiftly, the Cyber cell collected evidence and information from the victim. Using advanced cyber tactics, the team successfully recovered the entire amount of ₹84,380, which was credited back to the victim’s account.

“Another case was reported in December 2024, involving an online financial fraud of ₹1,01,196. The victim received a fraudulent call posing as Jio Customer Care, asking the victim to recharge their SIM for ₹10. Following the recharge, the victim’s bank account was debited by ₹1,01,196. Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber cell collected evidence and analysed the case and successfully recovered ₹65,418 from a merchant where the fraudster had ordered an Apple iPhone 15, and this amount was credited back to the victim’s account,” Police spokesman said in a statement.

In a separate incident, a complainant lost ₹5,430 after searching for jobs online and unknowingly sharing credentials and personal details. The fraudster, impersonating officials of a reputed company, conducted fake interviews and demanded money for registration. “The Cyber Cell recovered ₹4,560, which was credited back to the victim’s account.”

Police said in another case a victim lost ₹850 after being contacted through a fake advertisement on Instagram. The Cyber Cell promptly acted and managed to recover ₹850, which was credited back to the victim’s account.