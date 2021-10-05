Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurali hit-and-run: SUV driver held for killing 49-year-old
chandigarh news

Kurali hit-and-run: SUV driver held for killing 49-year-old

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The accused had fled the spot of hit-and-run, but was later arrested. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 49-year-old man was killed on Tuesday near Kurali bypass after a speeding SUV hit his two-wheeler. The driver of the speeding vehicle, however, was later arrested.

The victim was identified as Surinder Singh of Dubali village in Kharar, who was riding home on his scooter when the speeding Mahindra XUV hit him from the rear. Surinder, who was being followed by his son Manjit Singh on another two-wheeler, was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital where he succumbed to injuries, said the police.

The investigating officer, sub-inspector Gurdev Singh, said that the accused had fled the spot but was later arrested. Identified as Ajit Singh of Bhatnura village in Kapurthala, he was later bailed out.

Manjit Singh in his statement to the police alleged that on NH-21 near Kurali, the speeding Mahindra XUV while overtaking had negligently hit his father after which he fell down and sustained serious head injuries.

Ajit was held under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab CM Channi mollifies former health minister Balbir Sidhu

Affiliated colleges: PU allows admission on merit basis against vacant seats in some PG courses

Covid-19: Haryana reports one death, 14 fresh cases   

Barbaric killings in UP won't be tolerated, Punjab CM Channi tells Amit Shah
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP