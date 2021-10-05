Kurali hit-and-run: SUV driver held for killing 49-year-old

A 49-year-old man was killed on Tuesday near Kurali bypass after a speeding SUV hit his two-wheeler. The driver of the speeding vehicle, however, was later arrested.

The victim was identified as Surinder Singh of Dubali village in Kharar, who was riding home on his scooter when the speeding Mahindra XUV hit him from the rear. Surinder, who was being followed by his son Manjit Singh on another two-wheeler, was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital where he succumbed to injuries, said the police.

The investigating officer, sub-inspector Gurdev Singh, said that the accused had fled the spot but was later arrested. Identified as Ajit Singh of Bhatnura village in Kapurthala, he was later bailed out.

Manjit Singh in his statement to the police alleged that on NH-21 near Kurali, the speeding Mahindra XUV while overtaking had negligently hit his father after which he fell down and sustained serious head injuries.

Ajit was held under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the IPC.