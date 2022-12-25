Kurali shocker: Four arrested for helping accused to dump body of 17-yr-old rape victim

Two days after arresting a 25-years-old man for raping, murdering and then dumping the body a 17-year-old girl in a sugarcane field in Jhandemajra village in Kurali on her birthday, police on Saturday arrested four more accused including mother and sister of the key accused besides his two friends.

The key accused, Gursewak Singh of Mullanpur, worked in the recovery department of a private bank and had met the girl on social media a few months ago. He was arrested by the police on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the brother-in-law of the accused is still absconding, said police.

In the investigation it was revealed that all the accused helped in destroying the evidence in the case.

According to sources, Gursewak was accompanied by his two friends identified as Balkar and Sarabjit when he took the victim to a dhabha (food joint) in Balongi village.

“Both the accused were seen sitting at a dhabha with the key accused and the victim. After the girl was raped and suffered excessive bleeding, they kept driving her around in the car instead of taking her to the hospital. Moreover, they took the victim to Gursewak’s house following which the latter’s family members including mother, sister and brother-in-law planned to dump the body. They dumped the body late at night in a sugarcane field and destroyed the evidence”, shared an officer.

The victim, who was a student of Class 12 in a government school, was cremated on Saturday post autopsy conducted by a panel of five doctors.

