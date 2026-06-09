Kurukshetra hospital nurses go on 2-hour strike over women’s panel chief’s remarks

Nurses at Kurukshetra’s Lok Nayak Jai Parkash (LNJP) Hospital went on a two-hour strike on Monday to protest the “rude behaviour” of Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia.

Nurses at Kurukshetra’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital went on a two-hour strike on Monday to protest the “rude behaviour” of Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia. (HT Photo)

The strike was sparked by Bhatia’s hospital visit on Sunday to inquire about the alleged sexual assault on a minor by a retired doctor where she reprimanded the staff for “negligence”. The nurses are demanding an apology.

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Senior nursing officer Gurmeet Kaur said that blaming the entire staff for negligence without any probe was wrong.

The senior nursing officer in-charge of the OPD said she was on supervision duty and that the nurses were not informed by the doctor that there was a female patient inside.

“Bhatia used inappropriate language toward our dedicated nursing staff, hurting the entire team’s sentiments. A total of 16 doctors operate here alongside Dr Shally, all of whom request nursing assistance for any female examination. However, in this instance, the doctor failed to call for support. There is no nursing staff on duty inside the OPD,” she said.

Refusing to apologise, Bhatia said she is aware of the strike and will speak to higher authorities regarding this.

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{{^usCountry}} “They have suspended work because I ordered the suspension of three nurses and the removal of the principal medical officer from duty. Even if they extend the strike in the state, they should accept their mistake. They are misusing their positions. Three nurses were on duty and none was with the victim,” the chairperson told reporters in Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They have suspended work because I ordered the suspension of three nurses and the removal of the principal medical officer from duty. Even if they extend the strike in the state, they should accept their mistake. They are misusing their positions. Three nurses were on duty and none was with the victim,” the chairperson told reporters in Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

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The nursing staff are likely to observe a similar two-hour strike across the state on Tuesday.

The entire controversy surrounds retired SMO Shailendra Kumar Shally, who was working as a consultant doctor at the government hospital, and was arrested on June 1 under charges of sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl. He was booked under sections of POCSO and the SC/ST Act based on the complaint by the minor girl’s father.

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During her visit to the hospital on Sunday, Bhatia ordered action against three female staff members and the principal medical officer of the hospital.