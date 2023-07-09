Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man robs woman of cash, mobile phone in Ambala, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 09, 2023 02:00 AM IST

Police have arrested a Kurukshetra man for allegedly robbing a woman in Ambala Cantonment last month, officials said on Saturday.

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “On June 21, the accused entered a house on Subhash Park Road, assaulted the maid with a hockey stick and fled with her mobile and some cash.” (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Akash, is living in Ambala Cantonment. He was presented before a local court and sent to one-day remand, police said.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “On June 21, the accused entered a house on Subhash Park Road, assaulted the maid with a hockey stick and fled with her mobile and some cash.”

“He is a drug addict and has confessed to a couple of thefts and snatchings in Mahesh Nagar area. He targets cash, mobile and jewellery. During the remand, we will get information about the people he used to sell the stolen items to,” Singh added.

There are two cases registered against him at Krishna Gate police station in Kurukshetra as well, police said.

