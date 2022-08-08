Kurukshetra man gets 12-year jail for raping Panchkula teen

A local court on Friday awarded 12 years’ imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018, and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him, Panchkula Police said on Sunday.

The convict was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 20, from Kurukshetra.

Police said that they had received a complaint on June 12, 2018, at Sector 16 police station that a girl had gone missing. She was rescued from Kurukshetra a week later.

“A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered after medical examination. On June 26, Kumar was arrested for the crime. The chargesheet was presented in the court by investigating officer sub-inspector Baldev Singh on September 21 and court announced its judgement on August 5, 2022,” a police spokesman said.

1 held for raping 21-yr-old cousin in Mubarakpur

Mohali Police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly raping his 21-year-old cousin.

The accused, who is a resident of Delhi, was allegedly in a relationship with the cousin, who resides in Mubarakpur, and had promised to marry her.

Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said, “The victim revealed that in May this year, the accused took her to a hotel in Zirakpur and raped her. He promised to marry her, but last month, he got married to someone else. We have arrested the accused and a case under Section 376 (rape) has been registered against him at Mubarakpur Police post under Dera Bassi police station. The accused will be produced in the court on Monday.”