Kurukshetra man gets 12-year jail for raping Panchkula teen
A local court on Friday awarded 12 years’ imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018, and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him, Panchkula Police said on Sunday.
The convict was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 20, from Kurukshetra.
Police said that they had received a complaint on June 12, 2018, at Sector 16 police station that a girl had gone missing. She was rescued from Kurukshetra a week later.
“A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered after medical examination. On June 26, Kumar was arrested for the crime. The chargesheet was presented in the court by investigating officer sub-inspector Baldev Singh on September 21 and court announced its judgement on August 5, 2022,” a police spokesman said.
1 held for raping 21-yr-old cousin in Mubarakpur
The accused, who is a resident of Delhi, was allegedly in a relationship with the cousin, who resides in Mubarakpur, and had promised to marry her.
Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said, “The victim revealed that in May this year, the accused took her to a hotel in Zirakpur and raped her. He promised to marry her, but last month, he got married to someone else. We have arrested the accused and a case under Section 376 (rape) has been registered against him at Mubarakpur Police post under Dera Bassi police station. The accused will be produced in the court on Monday.”
-
2 tricity women fall prey to chain snatchers in 24 hours
A woman, residing in Chikatsak Heights in Singhpura of Zirakpur, fell prey to snatchers outside the society on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Varinder Kaur, was walking home around 4pm when two bike-borne men pushed her to the ground and snatched her 5 tola gold chain. The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two unidentified persons. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maloya police station.
-
246 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from 289 cases the day before. The cases continued to remain over 100 in Chandigarh where 126 people were found infected. Panchkula reported 73 fresh infections while Mohali had 47. There was no Covid-related death in the tricity for the fourth consecutive day. Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 97,370 Covid infections.
-
Chandigarh | Procedural lapse leads to release of man apprehended with opium
The Chandigarh police's drive against drugs has come under scanner after a “procedure lapse” on part of its operations cell team led to the release of a Sector-18 resident hours after he was apprehended for “possession of drugs”. The incident took place on July 21 when the team apprehended a 30-year-old man on charges of carrying “opium”.
-
Mohali | Land acquisition complete for Airport Road-Kharar linkway
Moving ahead with the plan to construct a 6km long, 200-ft wide link road between Airport Road and Kharar-Landran road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has completed the land acquisition process for the project. The road construction is expected to begin in October this year. The highest compensation of Rs 4.23 crore per acre is being paid to landowners in Baliali village, which is the nearest to the Airport Road.
-
Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated
Sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same. Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste. The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.
