Bike lifters gang busted in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, three held

With the arrest of three people, the Kurukshetra police claimed to have busted a gang involved in the theft of two-wheelers.

The Kurukshetra police have recovered 16 stolen bikes from the accused possession. (HT Photo)

The police officials said that with the arrest of the accused, the police have solved several cases of theft registered in the district in the past several months. The police have also recovered 16 stolen bikes from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Golu, Anmol Singh alias Kaka and Gaurav Kumar, all residents of Kirmach village of Kurukshetra district.

Naresh Sagwal, the official spokesperson of Kurukshetra police, said that during the interrogation it was found that the accused were involved in the theft of bikes for the past eight months.

A police team led by the CIA2 in-charge Prateek Kumar arrested the accused.

He said that the accused were found to be involved in six cases of bike theft registered at Kurukshetra University Police Station, three at Krishna Gate police station, two each at Sadar and City police stations and two cases were registered in Karnal district and one in Ambala.

The accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.