Kurukshetra University all set to implement NEP 2020 from August

Kurukshetra University is all set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from August this year, said its vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva.

In his address during the opening of a five-day workshop on the implementation of NEP 2020, the V-C praised chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and hailed him for his vision to implement the NEP in entire Haryana by 2025.

He said that KU has already made the complete framework for the implementation of NEP. “KU is implementing NEP 2020 in its undergraduate programmes from August 2022 session and it will be implemented in all its affiliated colleges from the 2023 session,” he added.

He further said that in the NEP, all subjects, including new IT-based education, appointment of teachers, promotion based on performance, quality of research, autonomy of universities and teachers have been discussed prominently.

He added that the role of teachers is going to be important in its implementation as well. Prof Manjula Chaudhary, dean academic affairs, said that NEP 2020 is a dynamic policy document which will pave the way for new India and also provide holistic education to the future generation.

