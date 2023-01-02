Kurukshetra woman ASI held for taking 25,000 bribe

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 02, 2023 01:08 AM IST

A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been arrested by the Haryana vigilance bureau for accepting a 25,000 bribe.
HT Correspondent, Karnal

As per information, accused Sarla Devi was posted at Pipli Sadar police station and she was an investigation officer in a dowry case.

Vigilance bureau inspector Vimla Devi said Randhir Singh of Kurukshetra had filed a complaint with the bureau alleging that he, his father and his mother were booked in a dowry case and the accused had demanded 30,000 bribe to remove the name of his father from the case and later the deal was fixed at 25,000.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau formed a team and the ASI was arrested with the bribe money red-handed. She has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the investigation is going on.

