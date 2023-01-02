Kurukshetra woman ASI held for taking 25,000 bribe

A woman assistant sub-inspector has been arrested by the Haryana vigilance bureau for accepting a ₹25,000 bribe.

As per information, accused Sarla Devi was posted at Pipli Sadar police station and she was an investigation officer in a dowry case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vigilance bureau inspector Vimla Devi said Randhir Singh of Kurukshetra had filed a complaint with the bureau alleging that he, his father and his mother were booked in a dowry case and the accused had demanded ₹30,000 bribe to remove the name of his father from the case and later the deal was fixed at ₹25,000.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau formed a team and the ASI was arrested with the bribe money red-handed. She has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the investigation is going on.