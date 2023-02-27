Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kurukshetra woman held for killing husband

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 02:57 AM IST

The police said that the woman, with the help of two accomplices, had killed her husband, identified as Roshan Lal (32), a resident of Samaspur village, who went missing on February 4.

KARNAL The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Kurukshetra police have arrested a woman for conspiracy to kill her husband in Samaspur village of Kurukshetra.

Two people-- Rahul Kumar, a cousin of the deceased and Rahul’s brother-in-law Ravi have already been arrested by the police. The police said that Rahul had allegedly confessed to killing Roshan and burying his body in his fields on February 15. The police officials said that the illicit relations between Rahul and Roshan’s wife was suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

Pradeep Kumar, incharge of CIA II, said that they have been arrested on the charges of murder and the case was being investigated.

