Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / KYC fraud: Two Patna men held for duping retired BSF officer
chandigarh news

KYC fraud: Two Patna men held for duping retired BSF officer

The Chandigarh resident, aged 83, was duped of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC (know your customer) details of his mobile SIM card
Identified as Mohd Misbahu Haque (21) and Kunal Singh (27), the suspects belong to Patna and were brought to Chandigarh on transit remand. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police have arrested two men for allegedly duping a retired Border Security Force (BSF) commandant of about 10 lakh on the pretext of updating the KYC (know your customer) details of his mobile SIM card.

Identified as Mohd Misbahu Haque (21) and Kunal Singh (27), both belong to Patna and have been brought to Chandigarh on transit remand after their arrest in Bihar.

According to the complaint, Jagbir Singh Dhillon, 83, who resides in Sector 35, received an SMS on January 30, asking him to complete the KYC or his SIM would be suspended within 24 hours. The next day, he got a call from a person who identified himself as an employee of his mobile service provider.

The caller asked him to install the AnyDesk app on his mobile phone, and then to pay 10 as updating fee using a debit card. However, some extra amount got deducted from his account.

RELATED STORIES

Thereafter, Dhillon got a call from a person who claimed to be a customer care executive of his bank, and he asked him to download some quick support app file. On checking his account, the elderly man found that 9.99 lakh had been debited in total.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP