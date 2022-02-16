KYC fraud: Two Patna men held for duping retired BSF officer

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police have arrested two men for allegedly duping a retired Border Security Force (BSF) commandant of about ₹10 lakh on the pretext of updating the KYC (know your customer) details of his mobile SIM card.

Identified as Mohd Misbahu Haque (21) and Kunal Singh (27), both belong to Patna and have been brought to Chandigarh on transit remand after their arrest in Bihar.

According to the complaint, Jagbir Singh Dhillon, 83, who resides in Sector 35, received an SMS on January 30, asking him to complete the KYC or his SIM would be suspended within 24 hours. The next day, he got a call from a person who identified himself as an employee of his mobile service provider.

The caller asked him to install the AnyDesk app on his mobile phone, and then to pay ₹10 as updating fee using a debit card. However, some extra amount got deducted from his account.

Thereafter, Dhillon got a call from a person who claimed to be a customer care executive of his bank, and he asked him to download some quick support app file. On checking his account, the elderly man found that ₹9.99 lakh had been debited in total.