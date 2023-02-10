Labourer arrested for raping infant in Barewal

A 27-year-old labourer has been arrested for allegedly raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Ranjit Nagar in Barewal village.

The accused has been identified as Raja Ram, 27, who lives in a rented accommodation in labour quarters in Ranjit Nagar in the Barewal village. The accused was reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

The police have filed a complaint against the accused under section 376 of the IPC, section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sarabha Nagar police station.

The FIR was filed on the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that the accused is his neighbor and on February 8, he took his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter with him on the pretext of playing with her.

The accused took her to a vacant plot in the village and raped her. After the girl started crying, he took her back home.

The complainant said that his relatives had seen blood on the clothes of the girl and raised an alarm following which the accused escaped from the spot, leaving the girl outside the labour quarters.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused near the periphery of the village. The victim was rushed to hospital, where her condition has been stated to be stable.

The ASI added that the accused is an addict. He is married, but his wife had left him and started living separately.