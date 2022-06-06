Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Labourer arrested for raping minor stepdaughter in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Labourer arrested for raping minor stepdaughter in Ludhiana

The Sidhwan Bet police in Ludhiana arrested a labourer on Sunday for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter
The victim said that her stepfather had been raping her for the last four months. (Representative image)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sidhwan Bet police arrested a labourer on Sunday for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother, who works as a domestic help. She said that she had been married to the accused for the last seven years and she and her daughter from her previous marriage were living with him.

She said that when she got back home from work on Saturday, she found her daughter crying.The girl then told her that her stepfather had been raping her for the past four months.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, the investigating officer the case, said that a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.

