Ludhiana: Labourer booked for molesting 9-year-old girl

Ludhiana: Labourer booked for molesting 9-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2023 04:20 AM IST

After the father of the 9-year-old girl raised an alarm, the labourer escaped from the spot and fled to his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh

The Dugri police booked a labourer for molesting the nine-year-old daughter of his friend in Jawaddi. The accused lured the girl with biscuits and molested her after taking her to a room.

After the father of the victim raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot and fled to his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. The complainant stated that he and the accused belong to the same place in Uttar Pradesh and are friends. They were living together in the same labour quarters in Ludhiana. He added that on March 23, his daughter was alone in their one-room accommodation when the accused went there with a packet of biscuits. He lured his daughter with biscuits and molested her. Meanwhile, he reached there and raised the alarm. On seeing him, the accused escaped from the spot.

The complainant stated that he found that after escaping from the city, the accused went to Uttar Pradesh. Following the accused he also reached Uttar Pradesh and filed a complaint against him there. The Uttar Pradesh police lodged a Zero FIR against the accused and sent it to Ludhiana Police for further action.

ASI Balkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) of the IPC, Section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.

