Labourer crushed to death as tractor-trolley overturns in Panchkula

A labourer lost his life in a tragic tractor-trolley accident near Shivlotia Temple Bridge in Pinjore on Thursday. The accident, attributed to reckless driving, occurred as a group of workers were returning in the vehicle from a construction site in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. The accident, attributed to reckless driving, occurred as a group of workers was returning in the vehicle from a construction site in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

According to eyewitness Suresh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP), he and his colleagues were travelling in a tractor-trolley driven by Sunil, also from UP. Suresh, Ramcharitra, and Pradeep were seated in the tractor’s cabin, while Jogendra, Somnath, Vijay, and Vishwanath were riding in the trolley, which was loaded with pipes.

As the tractor descended a slope near the Shivlotia Temple Bridge, Sunil allegedly increased the vehicle’s speed despite warnings from the passengers. He lost control, causing the trolley to overturn. While most of the labourers escaped injury, Vishwanath got trapped under the heavy pipes.

A police team, led by assistant sub-inspector Satish Kumar, responded to the scene and arranged for a crane to lift the overturned trolley. Vishwanath was rescued and rushed to the Sector-6 civil hospital, Panchkula, where he was pronounced dead.

Police seized the damaged tractor-trolley and launched an investigation. A case was registered against Sunil under Sections 106(1), 281 and 324(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Pinjore police station.

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Panchkula A 35-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding motorcycle near Rehore village, Panchkula, on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8.15 pm, as Kishan and his friend Suraj Singh were returning from Mahalaxmi Factory on foot, according to a complaint filed by Singh. Near a liquor shop close to Rehore village, a motorcycle hit Kishan from behind.

Singh identified the motorcycle driver as Kesh Kumar, a resident of Kishan Pal’s house in Rehore village. Kishan was initially taken to a local dispensary for treatment but was later referred to Sector 6 civil hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He succumbed to his injuries around 1.30 am on Saturday.

The Barwala Police Post registered a case under Sections 281, 125(A) and 106 of the BNS at the Chandimandir police station based on Singh’s complaint. An investigation is underway in the case.