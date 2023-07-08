A 25-year-old labourer from Karnal was buried alive and two others were injured when a mound of earth collapsed while they were working on a sewerage line project in Hisar’s Mahavir Colony area on Friday, police said. Labourer killed as mound of earth collapses in Hisar

The victim, Ramesh, was a resident of Sanyokara village in Karnal district. Two other workers - Monu and Baljeet- were rescued and they have been admitted to a hospital in Hisar. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that the incident took place around 6 am in the morning when five workers were working on a sewerage line project in Mahavir colony and three were trapped when a mound of earth collapsed.

“Two of them were rescued and one labourer was buried alive. The five workers had started the work on Thursday night and they continued the work till 5.30 am on Friday. After taking a break of 30 minutes, they resumed the work and suddenly a mound of earth collapsed leaving one worker buried alive, who died of suffocation, and two others trapped. With the help of an excavator, the sand was removed and all the three were taken out,” the spokesman added.

He said that the labourers were not wearing safety equipments when the incident occurred. Till filing the copy, police were in the process of registering an FIR against the contractor.

