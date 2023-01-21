Labrador bites retd Lt Col in Pinjore: Owner arrested two months on

Nearly two months after the pet dog of a resident of Amravati Enclave, Pinjore, bit his neighbour, a retired army officer, police arrested the man on Thursday.

In November last year, Lt Col Rajpal Singh (retd), 53, had complained to the police that his neighbour, Somvir, had a pet Labrador that was quite ferocious. He had alleged that Somvir deliberately kept the dog unleashed to intimidate the neighbours.

On November 25, around 10 am, the dog tried to attack customers at a nearby vegetable shop and as he tried to pacify the dog, it bit him on his left arm. Singh had alleged that this was the second time that the dog bit him.

On his complaint, police had booked Somvir under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station and arrested him on Friday.