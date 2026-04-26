Ladakh LG abolishes qualification restrictions: Now, lower-tier govt staff can compete for graduate-level posts

In a landmark decision that will go a long way in securing the future of youth in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has ordered the removal of a strict bar on government employees holding graduation and above degrees but appointed on lower-qualification posts (10th or 12th), from appearing for graduate-level posts in future. In a landmark decision that will go a long way in securing the future of youth in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has ordered the removal of a strict bar on government employees holding graduation and above degrees but appointed on lower-qualification posts (10th or 12th), from appearing for graduate-level posts in future. (File Photo)

The LG has ordered the removal of this restriction with immediate effect.

Earlier, qualified graduate candidates who had secured lower-qualification government jobs were bound to submit an undertaking/affidavit, declaring that he/she did not possess a higher qualification and were only 10th or 12th pass.

Consequently, the candidates, on the basis of such a declaration (non-graduate status), were rendered ineligible for future recruitment to many graduate-level posts.

Terming this embargo as “unjustified” and “restrictive”, Saxena said imposing restrictions on maximum qualifications that effectively barred candidates from future employment was “contrary to the fundamental right to seek appropriate employment”.

This decision will benefit thousands of Ladakhi youth, who are already working on lower-qualification posts such as orderly/ multi-tasking staff, but are prohibited from appearing for graduate-level posts.

This restrictive provision also discouraged several youth from appearing for such lower-qualification posts, fearing no career progression in future.

Also, representations were received from several affected candidates, who, on the basis of such affidavits, were deemed ineligible for appearing for graduate-level posts.

Having examined the matter at length, the LG noted that such discrimination would severely affect the career progression of candidates, particularly in the challenging territory of Ladakh, where job opportunities are limited, and a majority of youth aspire for government jobs.

“Accordingly, the provision contained in Para 3 of OM dated 25.03.2026, is hereby set aside on the grounds of being unjustified and restrictive. It is ordered that all candidates already in government service, including those appointed based on such declarations/undertakings, shall be allowed to appear in future graduate-level examinations and apply for higher posts, subject to fulfilment of other prescribed eligibility conditions….This relaxation shall apply uniformly to all existing employees seeking to apply for future graduate-level government posts and shall not be denied based on earlier affidavits regarding non-possession of higher qualifications. This order shall come into effect immediately,” Saxena ordered.

The LG said this decision will have wider ramifications and would go a long way in protecting the interests of the youth in Ladakh.

“It is the responsibility of the administration to ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society, irrespective of their educational qualifications. UT administration is committed to responsive and inclusive governance, and proactive steps will be taken to address genuine public concerns and ensure that no eligible candidate suffers because of such unjustified and restrictive regulations,” Saxena said.