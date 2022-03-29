Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lahaul-Spiti to host its maiden skiing and snowboard championship
chandigarh news

Lahaul-Spiti to host its maiden skiing and snowboard championship

After successfully organising the country’s maiden snow marathon recently, the Lahaul-Spiti district is now all geared up to host a national-level “Skiing and Snowboard Championship” starting April 2
Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that the National Invitational Skiing and Snowboard Championship, 1st to be held in the tribal district, is being organised by the state government in association with Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

After successfully organising the country’s maiden snow marathon recently, the Lahaul-Spiti district is now all geared up to host a national-level “Skiing and Snowboard Championship” starting April 2.

Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that the National Invitational Ski and Snowboard Championship, 1st to be held in the tribal district, is being organised by the state government in association with Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association.

“Twelve teams comprising 150 skiers including the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will participate in the games for which district administration has put all the arrangements in place,” he said.

Kumar said that the opening of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang has given tourism and winter sports a push in the valley.

Roop Chand Negi, secretary-general, Ski and Snow Board India, said the sports body is promoting winter games across the country. He said that for the first time the skiers will get an opportunity to explore the ski slopes in Lahaul-Spiti, the cold desert which remains under snow cover for a substantial period every year.

Technical education minister Ramlal Markandeya said that the state government is doing its best to promote winter sports in the state and the Lahaul-Spiti would emerge as a winter games hub in the future.

RELATED STORIES

The Skiing and Snowboard Championship will put Lahaul Valley on the international map of winter sports and showcase the endless possibilities of winter sports and tourism in India to the world. Earlier, the Kaza in the Spiti valley was host to the ice-hockey championship held in January this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP