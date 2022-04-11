Lahore: Vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh restored
Lahore: A life-size statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been restored and is soon expected to be reinstalled at a safer place at Lahore Fort, months after it was last vandalised by an activist of a banned Islamist party, a media report said on Sunday.
The 9-foot statue, which is made of cold bronze, has been repaired by the Fakir Khana Museum, under the aegis of which it was originally sculpted in 2019, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The statue, which was unveiled in June 2019, has been targeted on various occasions, the latest being in August 2021 when a member of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) broke an arm of the statue and dismantled Singh’s bust from the horse.
Prior to that it was vandalised in 2019 and 2020 as well by members of religious groups who claimed Ranjit Singh’s statue should not have been built as he had committed atrocities against Muslims when he was a ruler, the report said.
India had slammed the act of vandalism, saying Pakistan has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks which are creating a “climate of fear” among the minority communities.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the founder of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.
The sculpture was made under the supervision of Faqir Khana Museum Director Faqir Saifuddin.
Sikh Heritage Foundation UK Director Bobby Singh Bansal, commissioned the sculpture in association with the Walled City of Lahore Authority, the report said.
Congress expels ex-MLA Dhiman for questioning Warring’s appointment
Chandigarh : Barely four hours after he lashed out against newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress on Sunday expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman from the party for anti-party activities. Dhiman, while reacting to the new appointments, questioned the Congress leadership's decision to name Warring as the Punjab Congress president. Calling the new state chief “novice and opportunist”, he said the Congress would suffer the consequences of this appointment.
Heatwave keeps stranglehold on Delhi for fourth straight day
Delhi continued to wilt under a heatwave on Sunday, with Safdarjung, the capital's base weather station, recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department, which has issued an orange alert. The heat might subside a bit on Tuesday to a high of 40 degrees, which still triggers a yellow alert, a notch lower.
Chandigarh police arrest three held in two separate theft cases
Police on Sunday arrested three people in two separate theft cases. In the first case, the victim, Manish Kumar of Maloya Colony, had reported that an unidentified person stole three mobile phones, a bill book and other documents from his van parked in Ram Darbar Phase 2 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Will take probe into Hoshiarpur land scam to its logical end: Minister
Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday said that the state government will probe the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam and won't spare those involved in it. On April 5 this year, the additional district and sessions court of Ludhiana rejected the closure report in the Hoshiarpur land scam filed by the vigilance bureau on June 14, 2019.
Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class
Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class. The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time. Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.
