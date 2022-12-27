Lakes in Bathinda to get a facelift: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the lakes in the city will be given a facelift so that Bathinda emerges as a tourist hub in the state in general and the Malwa region in particular.

The chief minister held detailed parleys with the officers on Tuesday to review the development works in the city.

He said the lakes in Bathinda will be rejuvenated by pumping in the necessary resources. He said no stone will be left unturned to ensure that Bathinda emerges as a tourist hub, adding that the development of the city will be accorded top priority.

Acceding to the demand raised by MLA Jagroop Singh, Mann gave green signal to construct a new bus stand in the city. He said this will help in solving the problem of traffic in the city. Mann also asked the Municipal Corporation and POWERCOM to explore the feasibility of using Lake number one as a water tank for solving the problem of potable water supply in the city.

