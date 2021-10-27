Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers stage protest in Haryana, demand action against Union minister Ajay Mishra

Hundreds of farmers gathered at district headquarters of the state on Tuesday to stage a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanded action against Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni for the alleged involvement of his son in the incident.

With the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws completing 11 months on Tuesday, a nationwide protest call was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to demand the arrest and dismissal of the Union minister.

The agitators slammed the Union government for not taking the concerns of the famers seriously, despite protest at the Delhi borders completing 11 months.

In Karnal, the protesters were led by local farmer leader Rampal Chahal and demanded that an FIR be registered against him under Section 302 (murder) and a probe be marked under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

The protesters alleged that the BJP government was protecting Mishra. Farmers from Kurukshetra held a protest at the district headquarters and demanded that the government repeal the anti-farmer laws without further delay.

The protesters also raised the issue of shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and the inconvenience being caused to the farmers in the mandis of the state.