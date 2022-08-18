Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage 3-day protest from today

Hundreds of farmers on Wednesday left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Sangrur and Barnala districts by rail, private buses, and other vehicles. They will stage a three-day protest at Lakhimpur, seeking justice for victim of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The farmers have left for Lakhimpur Kheri under the leadership of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda) from Sangrur and Barnala districts on SKM’s call. They will reach Lakhimpur on Thursday (August 18).

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers and a journalist had died during Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The farmers were protesting against the three farm laws, which were rolled back last year, in Lakhimpur Kheri when fast-moving vehicle came from behind and crushed five innocent persons and injured 13 others. Later an agitated mob had killed two BJP workers and driver of the vehicle. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra is the main accused in the case.

Jarnail Singh Badra, general secretary of Barnala unit of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), said that the victim’s families haven’t got justice so far and the central government is trying to save the accused persons. “We are demanding that compensation be given to the victim’s families along with a job to the one member of a family and their debt should be waived off,” he added.