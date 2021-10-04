Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Land dispute: Three held for threat call to Chandigarh journalist
chandigarh news

Land dispute: Three held for threat call to Chandigarh journalist

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Complainant Manish Tiwari, who lives in Sector 19, had lodged a complaint about the call on September 16.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have arrested three men from East Champaran in Bihar for making a threat call to a city-based journalist with an aim to grab his ancestral land.

Complainant Manish Tiwari, who lives in Sector 19, had lodged a complaint about the call on September 16.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramsurat Patel (66), Mohd Aftab Khan (31) and Shambhu Prasad (42), all hailing from East Champaran.

Tiwari told police that he has ancestral land in Ramgarhwa tehsil in East Champran, and Patel wants to grab it. He said during his visit to his native village, Patel and his associates had even threatened him. Later, on September 15, he received a threat call.

According to Tiwari, Patel also prepared forged documents of land ownership with Prasad’s help while Khan was the one who threatened him.

The trio will be produced in court on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

New posters underscore change of guard in state govt

Kaithal: Halqa patwari suspended for poor public dealing

Art transcends borders and artists belong to the world

Man jumps into canal along with two sons in Amritsar
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP