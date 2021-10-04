Land dispute: Three held for threat call to Chandigarh journalist

Chandigarh Police have arrested three men from East Champaran in Bihar for making a threat call to a city-based journalist with an aim to grab his ancestral land.

Complainant Manish Tiwari, who lives in Sector 19, had lodged a complaint about the call on September 16.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramsurat Patel (66), Mohd Aftab Khan (31) and Shambhu Prasad (42), all hailing from East Champaran.

Tiwari told police that he has ancestral land in Ramgarhwa tehsil in East Champran, and Patel wants to grab it. He said during his visit to his native village, Patel and his associates had even threatened him. Later, on September 15, he received a threat call.

According to Tiwari, Patel also prepared forged documents of land ownership with Prasad’s help while Khan was the one who threatened him.

The trio will be produced in court on Tuesday.