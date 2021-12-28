Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Land dispute | 70- year- old Ludhiana killed, 5 injured in clash
Land dispute | 70- year- old Ludhiana killed, 5 injured in clash

In his complaint said the accused were trying to take illegal possession of a common plot of land, adjacent their house in a village in Ludhiana
The victim was rushed to a government Hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed to his injuries. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapons over a land dispute. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 05:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 70-year-old man was killed, and five others were injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups over grabbing of common land in Dalla village near Hathur area in Jagraon on Monday.

The victim, Baldev Singh, was rushed to Government Hospital, Hathur, where he succumbed to his injuries. Four people – Balwinder Singh, his sons Arsvinder Singh and Gursaminder Singh; and Arshdeep Singh, all residents of Dalla village – have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, the victim’s son, Sukhwinder Singh, said the accused were trying to take illegal possession of a common plot of land, adjacent our house. “When we objected, the accused attacked me, my father, and sister-in-law Ranjit Kaur with sharp-edged weapons. My father was seriously injured, and succumbed at the hospital,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector, Kuldeep Kumar, the investigating officer, said the victim’s body was handed to the family after postmortem. “Three members of the other group were also injured in the incident.”

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
