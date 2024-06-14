Land dispute clash: Court rejects ex-MLA Zira’s bail plea

The court of Ferozepur district and sessions judge Varinder Aggarwal rejected the bail application of former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira on Friday. Zira is one of the nine individuals facing charges of attempt to murder, criminal trespass and rioting related to a land dispute clash. Kulbir Singh Zira

The incident, which occurred on June 6, involved Gurnam Singh, a 65-year-old resident of Baggi Patni who has claimed possession of 8.12 acres near the village gurdwara since 1992, supported by a ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to Gurnam Singh, Zira’s uncle Mahinder Jeet Singh and his supporters attempted to plough the disputed land. When confronted, they allegedly attacked Gurnam and his son Gurlal Singh, resulting in serious injuries to the latter who required hospitalisation in Ludhiana.

The police had booked Zira along with Mahinder Jeet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh and several others under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to murder), and various sections of the Arms Act.

Zira, who recently lost the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary election as a Congress candidate, has denied his involvement. He alleged that the charges were a result of a political conspiracy by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, aiming to divert attention from its “failures”. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring supported Zira, asserting that the police action was politically motivated and that Zira was not present during the clash.

“Bhagwant Mann’s AAP government in Punjab could not tolerate the electorate’s rejection in the recent Lok Sabha polls. As part of a well-planned conspiracy, they are determined to implicate leaders like me in fake cases to divert public attention from their failure to govern the state,” said Zira.

However, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur range) Ajay Maluja dismissed these claims, stating the investigation is impartial and ongoing.