Land lease of Balbir Sidhu’s trust cancelled: High drama at gaushala during ‘inspection’ by panchayat officials

Two days after the Punjab government cancelled the lease for the 10-acre land in Balongi where a guashala is being run by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s trust, high drama was witnessed at the site after panchayat officials allegedly reached the site with heavy police force to take possession of the land.

Sidhu alleged that the officials came with the intention to vacate the land and take its possession, but on being asked, could not produce any documents to support it and had to retreat.

On the other hand, panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, while talking to media at another event, said the officials had gone to the site only for an inspection.

Sidhu’s Bal Gopal Gau Basera Welfare Society has been running a gaushala on the land through a 33-year lease signed with the Punjab government during Congress’ regime on October 7, 2020.

The shamlat land, belonging to the Balongi gram panchayat, was leased at the annual rate of ₹25,000 per acre.

But following non-payment of some lease amount, the state government had cancelled the lease on July 9.

Through the cancellation orders passed by Seema Jain, additional chief secretary, rural development and panchayats, Punjab, the district development and panchayat officer, Mohali, was directed to recover the outstanding amount and deposit it in the account of the gram panchayat, besides taking disciplinary action against the negligent officers.

But on Monday, the panchayat officials reached the site around 9 am, allegedly to take its possession. However, Sidhu and his supporters, who were already there, did not allow them to enter the gate. Police even tried to break open the gate, but could not enter. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Development) Amardeep Singh Gujral and Mohali SDM Harbans Singh were also at the spot.

Raising slogans with his supporters against the Punjab chief minister and local MLA Kulwant Singh, Sidhu said the payment was delayed by only six days, but the AAP government cancelled the lease without issuing any notice.

He said the action was a result of political vendetta and he had already moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the lease cancellation order.

Notably, Sidhu, along with his brother and Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, had switched to the BJP on June 4.