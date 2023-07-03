Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, road clearance work underway

A landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Monday, disrupting traffic movement in one lane of the strategic road, said officials.

A huge rock blocks the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a landslide hit the area in Ramban district on Monday. (ANI)

The landslide occurred in the Kunfer area of Chanderkote, they said.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Traffic in one lane of the highway was affected due to the landside. The movement of traffic in the other lane remains unaffected, said the officials.

Deputy superintendent of police, Traffic Highway, Ramban, Iftiqar Ahmad said work to clear the affected road in Kunfer is underway and will be completed in the next few hours.