Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar national highway claims life of crane operator

A crane operator was killed while seven others, including six members of a family, sustained injuries after a massive landslide hit two vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban’s Seri on Tuesday. Land clearing operation underway at another site in Banihal on Tuesday. (PTI)

The landslide also led to suspension of traffic movement on the highway, which is the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with rest of the country.

Ramban deputy magistrate Mussarat Islam said, “A big landslide struck two vehicles, including a crane, at Seri around 1pm on Tuesday, injuring eight people. A rescue operation was launched immediately and all injured were shifted to a hospital, where the crane driver succumbed to his injuries.”

The deceased was identified as Surjeet Singh of Sumber.

“During the rescue operation, another landslide swept away one crane into the gorge. However, no one was injured in the second slide,” Islam added.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “A big boulder had hit the two vehicles when the first landslide came crashing down. Of seven injured, six belonged a family from Rajouri, who have been shifted to Jammu’s government medical college and hospital for specialised treatment.”

The injured were identified as Mohammad Taj, Hamid, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Salma Bani and Amir.

The national highway was completely blocked due to two successive slides.

However, the National Highways Authority of India has pressed into service its men and machinery. The affected stretch is likely to be restored partially in another two to three hours, Islam had said earlier.