Rain triggers landslides in Himachal, hundreds stranded as Mandi-Kullu highway blocked

Hundreds of commuters have been stranded near Pandoh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh after landslides triggered by heavy rain blocked the Chandigarh-Manali national highway (NH-21) since Sunday evening.

Heavy machinery being used to clear the blocked Chandigarh-Manali highway following a landslide triggered by continuous rain in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The highway is blocked at 4-Miles and 7-Miles in Pandoh, disrupting traffic between Mandi and Kullu since Sunday.

The alternative route via Kataula-Kamand is also blocked due to a landslide. The local administration diverted traffic for light motor vehicles via Chail Chowk but the heavy rush on the route has choked it, resulting in long traffic jams.

Mandi superintendent of police Soumya Sambasivan said that traffic beyond Mandi bus stand is being allowed only for commuters travelling towards Jogindernagar and heavy vehicles coming from Bilaspur side are not being allowed beyond Nagchala.

The district authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the affected stretches, but continuous rain has been hampering the restoration work.

Wet spell till June 30

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre data, 83 roads, including two national highways, have been blocked across the state.

The maximum number of 35 roads are blocked in Mandi district, 23 in Sirmaur and 10 in Chamba district.

Seven water supply schemes have been affected and 140 power transformers damaged due to the incessant rain.

The monsoon, since its advent, has been battering Himachal Pradesh with Mandi being the worst hit district.

State has experienced 114% surplus rains in last one week while Mandi has got 316% surplus rains followed by Solan (294%) and Sirmaur (291%).

On Monday, Dharamshala was the wettest place, recording 106mm of rainfall, followed by 79.4mm and Gohar 67mm.

Mandi got 56.4mm rainfall, Pandoh 50mm, Paonta Sahib 43.4mm, Nagrota Surian 39.2mm, Koti 36.6mm, Jogindernagar 36mm, Palampur 32.2mm, Kumarsain 30.8mm, Baijnath 28mm, Dalhousie 23mm, Sujanpur 20.4mm and Arki 20mm. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, director Surender Paul said the wet spell would continue till June 30 with a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning forecast over the next five days.

Flash floods may occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Solan and people are advised to stay away from rivers and streams, he said.

Three fatalities, loss to property

Heavy rains have caused widespread damage across the state since Saturday with three people having lost their lives and one missing.

Thirteen houses and five cowsheds have been damaged.

About a dozen vehicles were also damaged at various places due to landslides and flash floods.

The estimated loss to property has been pegged at ₹2.56 crore since Saturday, an official of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

