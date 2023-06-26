Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh rainfall update: Over 200 locals, tourists stranded due to flash floods, landslides

Himachal Pradesh rainfall update: Over 200 locals, tourists stranded due to flash floods, landslides

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Several roads, including the Mandi-Kullu highway, have been blocked after fears of possible landslide due to cloudbursts.

Incessant rain in several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the week has caused trouble for the locals as well as tourists due to blockage of roads, including the Mandi-Kullu national highway. The highway was closed after reports of flash flood from in Khoti Nala near Aut in Mandi district. Another flash flood in the Bagipul area near Prashar Lake led to over 200 people stranded near Baggi Bridge on Mandi-Prashar road.

Rainwater gushes onto a road causing heavy damage following heavy rains, at Hanogi Temple, in Mandi(ANI)

"The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall," said an official notification.

Landslides in many places have also been reported as a result of torrential rainfall after a cloudburst. People stranded in these areas have been advised to turn back and make necessary arrangements to stay in nearby towns.

Similarly, the water level in the Beas River has also raised due to continuous rains. Other parts including Shimla also received heavy rain after a cloudburst.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a flash flood warning for Himachal Pradesh in next 24 hours, along with a weather warning for next five days.

“Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 and 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi, and Solan, Traffic congestion, poor visibility, and disruption in electric supply,” IMD said.

himachal pradesh flash flood
