Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked after landslides due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall on Monday morning triggered shooting stones and landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) at Mehad and Seri area of the Ramban district, said officials. Rains may lead to localised flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable spots, especially in Jammu region. (ANI image)

SSP Traffic, national highway, Rohit Baskotra said, “Incessant rains are hampering road clearance operations. The vehicles have been stopped from going to Ramban, Jammu or Srinagar.”

In view of rains, district magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam has ordered the closure of all government and private schools up to secondary level (Class 10) across Ramban district fearing imminent flash floods in rivers and rivulets.

A traffic police advisory said that the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains blocked.

“Mughal Road is also blocked due to landslide at Harikatha. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 and Mughal Road till restoration work is completed,” it read.

Monsoon rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing respite from heatwave conditions, even as the weatherman has forecast more rainfall in the next few days.

“Generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official said.

On June 27, intermittent rain was expected while some places in Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy showers in morning hours.

On June 28-29, intermittent light rain was expected while on June 30, weather is expected to be partly cloudy.

“Rain likely in the evening of June 30,” he added.

Rains may lead to localised flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable spots, especially in Jammu region.

“Water levels in rivers and streams/rivulets are also expected to rise. All are requested to remain cautious and alert during the active phase of Monsoon in J&K,” he said.