Highway open, over 7K pilgrims leave Jammu for cave shrine

A fresh batch of 7,805 pilgrims, largest so far, left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in a convoy of 339 vehicles on Wednesday morning, said officials. On Wednesday morning 4665 Amarnath Yatris left from Ramban Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 150 vehicles for Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. (PTI File)

“On Wednesday, the tenth batch of 7805 pilgrims left Yatri Niwas base camp in a convoy of 339 vehicles for the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath,” said Piyush Dhotra, nodal officer of the Yatra here in the temple city.

He informed that a total of 3,128 pilgrims comprising 2293 men, 772 women, 26 children and 37 Sadhus opted for Baltal route while 4,677 pilgrims comprising 3537 men, 991 women, 34 children and 115 Sadhus preferred Pahalgam route. So far around 1.40 lakh devotees have visited the holy cave shrine since July 1.

4665 Amarnath Yatris left from Ramban Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 150 vehicles on Wednesday morning for Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remains through for vehicular traffic.

The Met department has forecast mainly dry weather with brief spell of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places till July 14 (Friday) across Jammu and Kashmir. From July 15 to 19, the Met department, however, has forecast intermittent light to moderate rains at many places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON