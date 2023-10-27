: A letter, purportedly from the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist outfit, written to an official of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri railway station warned of attacks on railway stations in North India and other public places next month, including temples, police said on Thursday.

‘Lashkar letter’ warns of attack on railway stations, temples, FIR filed (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vilayti Ram, station in-charge, government railway police post, Yamunanagar-Jagadhari, said that the letter was received by the station master through post and a complaint was filed.

“The hand-written letter in Hindi language claims to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba and a case was registered under sections 124A, 500, 505 and 507 of the IPC. We are probing the source of the letter,” he told the HT.

The letter mentions blasts at railway stations, including Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Shimla, Yamunanagar-Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Kalka on November 13, a day after Diwali.

The letter, of which HT has a copy, also mentions blasts at a thermal plant and railway workshop in Yamunanagar, apart from ‘several bus stands and temples’ on November 15.

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Ambala divisional railway manager (DRM), said, “The information was also shared with the state police and necessary precautions are being taken.”

