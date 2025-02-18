{Last day of filing nominations} Cong creating hurdles in recruitment process: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the recruitment process and said that his government has restored the rights of youths. Saini was present in Rohtak during nomination filing of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki on the last day on Monday. Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra, was also present during the filing. Nayab Singh Saini was present in Rohtak during nomination filing of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki on the last day on Monday. (Sourced)

Later Saini addressed a gathering where BJP’s councillor candidates from 22 wards were present.

At the gathering CM Saini said, “The former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Ji criticised our 100 days governance without providing any facts. I urge the people of Rohtak to elect our mayor and then we will carry out development works in the city at three times the speed,” the CM added.

“We have completed 18 promises out of 240 mentioned in our manifesto. We will fulfil all promises made during the assembly polls,” the CM added.

In Karnal BJP candidate for municipal corporation Renu Bala Gupta filed her papers amid much fanfare.

Accompanied by state education minister Mahipal Dhanda, former speaker Gian Chand Gupta, MLAs Jagmohan Anand and Yogender Rana, the party took out a road show till the mini secretariat, passing through market and residential areas.

In Ambala Cantonment, transport minister Anil Vij joined his party’s candidate for Ambala Sadar municipal council to file papers. Later at a gathering, Vij praised CM Saini during his address, unlike his previous statements that were critical of him.

“Nayab Saini ji’s government is in power in the state and not a single day goes by without him making new announcements for the development of the people and the state,” he said.

Congress candidate files nomination

On the other hand, Congress candidate Manoj Wadhwa filed his papers in the presence of former MLA Sumita Singh, Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja and others.

Budhiraja disclosed that the party has fielded 16 candidates in 20 wards and has decided to lend support to four independent councillors.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said that in the interest of merchants and shopkeepers of Ambala, the state government should open the Shambhu border at the earliest, where the farmers have been protesting for the last one year.

He was in Ambala City to attend the nomination paper filing of MC election candidate Amisha Chawla. Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary was also present.

Hooda said that like the election of MLA Nirmal Singh, victory of Chawla will be a referendum to the government on opening the border.

Congress mayoral nominee Suraj Mal Kiloi from Rohtak also filed his nomination papers today in the presence of local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. The absence of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son MP Deepender Hooda was conspicuous in Rohtak.