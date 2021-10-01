Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Last day to avail 10% rebate: 5,700 submit property tax, Ludhiana MC collects 6 crore
chandigarh news

Last day to avail 10% rebate: 5,700 submit property tax, Ludhiana MC collects 6 crore

With a large number of people putting off paying the property tax until the very last day, a huge crowd was seen outside the MC zonal suvidha kendras, which remained open for three additional hours till 6pm, to facilitate the residents, while many also paid their tax online
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:12 AM IST
Ludhiana municipal corporation officials said there are around 2.20 lakh taxable properties in the city, but only around 94,000 property owners had availed the rebate on property tax till Thursday evening. (Representative Image/HT File)

Around 5,700 people paid their property tax on Thursday, which was the last day to avail a 10% rebate for the current financial year.

With a large number of people putting off paying the tax until the very last day, a huge crowd was seen outside the MC zonal suvidha kendras, which remained open for three additional hours till 6pm, to facilitate the residents, while many others paid their tax online. The civic body collected around 6 crore on the last day.

Those who missed the September 30 deadline can still pay their taxes till December 1 without incurring a penalty, after which they will have pay a 10% fine between January 1, 2022 and March 31. The penalty will increase to 20% percent along with an 18% annual interest after March 31.

Municipal corporation superintendent Vivek Verma said there are around 2.20 lakh taxable properties in the city, but only around 94,000 property owners had availed the rebate till Thursday evening.

Apart from submitting tax returns at MC suvidha kendras, the residents can also pay the tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in, said Verma, adding that the residents should opt for the online option rather than rushing to the MC offices.

