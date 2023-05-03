New office timings in Punjab: 20 latecomers issued warning notices in Mohali

As many as 20 employees at the District Administrative Complex in Mohali were issued warning notices for arriving late to work after the new summer timings kicked in on Tuesday.

Employees lining up to mark biometric attendance at the MC office in Mohali on Tuesday morning. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

In line with the Punjab government’s decision, the administration had switched to the 7.30 am to 2 pm schedule from Tuesday. But 20 employees were found absent from duty as the offices opened at 7.30 am.

Confirming the development, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said surprise checks will be conducted on a regular basis to maintain punctuality among employees.

Meanwhile, at the municipal corporation office, seven employees sought leave, while the rest reported on time. As senior officials were manning the entrance to check punctuality, employees braving rain rushed to meet the revised timings.

Section of employees flays move

Many government employees, particularly women, complained about the new office timing, citing complete disruption of their daily schedule.

They said instead of waiting for the school bus, they had to themselves drive their children to school to reach office on time.

“We have to prepare breakfast and lunch for the family, and get children ready for school before rushing to office. I had to also wake my kid up early to drive him to school before heading to work,” said a government employee entering the PSEB office in Phase 8.

Employees reaching Mohali from other districts were more upset, complaining that they had to wake up at 4 am and start their journey by 5.30 am to reach office on time.

“We travel from Khanna and Rupnagar daily. We somehow made it work today, but we’ll have to look for a rented accommodation for two months, as it will be difficult to keep up with this schedule,” said two government employees at the administrative office.

Some welcome change

Meanwhile, a number of residents and government employees welcomed the move, saying that the closing of offices early will offer employees more time to spend with their families. “People are always reluctant to any change. Soon they will adapt to the new schedule and everything will be streamlined,” said Tarsem Singh, who was visiting from Mansa.

However, many people unaware of the new timings kept visiting the offices till 3 pm, only to return empty handed.

