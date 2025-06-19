Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Lathi charge on students: Won’t engage in talks till VC quits & officials are arrested: HAU students

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Jun 19, 2025 06:54 AM IST

The committee, led by the university’s director of research, Rajbir Garg, visited the protest site at gate number 4 and urged students to begin a dialogue.

Students at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, continued their protest for the ninth straight day on Wednesday, refusing to engage in talks with a three-member committee formed by vice-chancellor BR Kamboj.

Students at CCSHAU continue their protest on the ninth day in Hisar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Students at CCSHAU continue their protest on the ninth day in Hisar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The committee, led by the university’s director of research, Rajbir Garg, visited the protest site at gate number 4 and urged students to begin a dialogue. However, the students firmly stated they would not hold discussions until two university officials are arrested and vice-chancellor Kamboj resigns over the alleged lathi charge on protesting students on June 10.

During the interaction, students accused the administration of attempting to divide them along caste and regional lines, but maintained that they remain united.

“The university administration wrote to the Hisar deputy commissioner accusing 19 students of preventing others from taking exams and forcing them to join the protest. This is a clear attempt at divisive politics directed by the vice-chancellor,” a student representative said.

Students also questioned the committee about several incidents from the night of June 10, including why security guards allegedly assaulted a student, why the campus lights were turned off during their protest outside the VC’s residence, and why senior officials like the registrar and the chief security officer were seen chasing demonstrators.

A female student alleged that hostel lights, which usually go off at 7.30 pm, were turned off earlier that night and that some faculty members have been calling girl students for talks as late as 11 pm.

In a letter to the Haryana chief secretary, the students accused 18 faculty members of harassment, intimidation, and discriminatory behavior during the protests.

“Faculty members are trying to divide students into Haryana and non-Haryana groups. Male staff visiting girls’ hostels at night has created an environment of fear and psychological distress,” the letter read.

Committee head Rajbir Garg acknowledged that the students were upset and said the committee would return on Thursday to resume talks. “This deadlock must end for the university to function smoothly,” Garg said, adding that 153 students had taken their exams on Wednesday, and 120 MSc and PhD students carried out research work. He alleged that “some anti-social elements” were trying to exploit the protest, but did not specify how many students had skipped the exams that began on June 16.

Meanwhile, former Hisar MP and Congress leader Brijendra Singh visited the protest site and extended his support to the students. “Such an attack on students cannot happen without the VC’s knowledge,” he said, adding that he has informed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the matter and that the party will raise the issue in Parliament.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lathi charge on students: Won’t engage in talks till VC quits & officials are arrested: HAU students
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On