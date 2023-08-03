ADA exam: Law grad held on impersonation charges

A law graduate running a juice shop was arrested for alleged impersonation during the assistant district attorney (ADA) examination held on July 29. The accused was identified as Kapil Singh, 35, of Sonepat. He is presently staying in Sector 14. As per the police Kapil is a LLB graduate.

Surjeet was arrested soon after completing the exam. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, police had arrested Surjeet Singh of Sonepat, who had appeared in the ADA exam under Kapil’s name.

“The deal was struck for ₹12 lakh,” inspector Somvir Dhaka, SHO Sector 5 police station said.

Surjeet was arrested soon after completing the exam. He had at the time been sent to a two-day police remand. Police arrested Kapil on August 1 during interrogation.

The duo was produced before the court on Wednesday, Kapil was sent to one day remand while Surjeet was sent to judicial custody. A case has been registeredunder sections 419, 420 (both cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 8(1) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON