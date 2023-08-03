Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ADA exam: Law grad held on impersonation charges

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Aug 03, 2023 11:10 AM IST

This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, police had arrested Surjeet Singh of Sonepat, who had appeared in the ADA exam under Kapil’s name

A law graduate running a juice shop was arrested for alleged impersonation during the assistant district attorney (ADA) examination held on July 29. The accused was identified as Kapil Singh, 35, of Sonepat. He is presently staying in Sector 14. As per the police Kapil is a LLB graduate.

This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, police had arrested Surjeet Singh of Sonepat, who had appeared in the ADA exam under Kapil’s name.

“The deal was struck for 12 lakh,” inspector Somvir Dhaka, SHO Sector 5 police station said.

Surjeet was arrested soon after completing the exam. He had at the time been sent to a two-day police remand. Police arrested Kapil on August 1 during interrogation.

The duo was produced before the court on Wednesday, Kapil was sent to one day remand while Surjeet was sent to judicial custody. A case has been registeredunder sections 419, 420 (both cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 8(1) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021.

Shailee Dogra

A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.

