Law meant for punishing sacrilege offenders, not to interfere in Sikh religious affairs: Kang

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday said that the Punjab government’s law against sacrilege is aimed solely at ensuring the strictest punishment for those who deliberately commit acts of sacrilege and has no intention of interfering in Sikh religious affairs, Sikh rehat maryada, or the rights of religious institutions.

Addressing a press conference, MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the Mann government brought the legislation in response to the long-standing demand of the Sikh community for a strong legal framework to prevent repeated incidents of sacrilege and ensure that those responsible do not escape punishment. (HT)

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Addressing a press conference, Kang said the Mann government brought the legislation in response to the long-standing demand of the Sikh community for a strong legal framework to prevent repeated incidents of sacrilege and ensure that those responsible do not escape punishment. He said that after the Punjab assembly unanimously passed the bill, the Akal Takht jathedar suggested certain amendments and the state government accepted these suggestions with utmost respect and has already submitted a draft incorporating the proposed changes.

“These amendments will be brought before the assembly in the upcoming session,” he said.

Kang said the AAP government deeply respects Akal Takht and all Sikh religious institutions. “Our objective has never been to interfere in Sikh religious affairs. The sole purpose of this law is to ensure that anyone who intentionally commits sacrilege faces the strictest legal punishment,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Clarifying concerns regarding the terminology used in the law, Kang announced that the government will amend the legislation to explicitly include the revered terms used for Guru Granth Sahib, including “bir” and “saroop”, in accordance with Sikh traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarifying concerns regarding the terminology used in the law, Kang announced that the government will amend the legislation to explicitly include the revered terms used for Guru Granth Sahib, including “bir” and “saroop”, in accordance with Sikh traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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The AAP MP also clarified the definition of “custodian”, saying it does not refer to ownership but to a sevadar or caretaker entrusted with the service and protection of the holy saroop. “The term includes any individual, institution, dera, or Gurdwara committee responsible for the care of Guru Granth Sahib,” he said. Kang categorically stated that custodians or sevadars will not be presumed guilty merely because an unfortunate incident has occurred. He said, “If an incident takes place due to an unintentional mistake, technical lapse, or without any criminal intent, the penal provisions of the Act will not apply.”

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Kang further stated that no custodian can be arrested immediately after a complaint. “Every complaint must first undergo an independent investigation by an SP/DCP-level officer within 30 days, extendable by 15 days if required. During this period, the concerned SGPC authorities will also be informed, and no coercive action will be taken unless the investigation establishes deliberate wrongdoing,” he added.

Kang said the Act is specifically designed to target those who intentionally commit sacrilege or conspire to do so and anyone found deliberately planning or facilitating such acts will also be liable under the provisions relating to criminal conspiracy.

He said that it does not impose any restriction on the religious, educational, academic, or digital propagation of Gurbani. He also clarified that the unique encrypted identification number for every saroop of Guru Granth Sahib will be issued and maintained exclusively by the SGPC. “

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The central register will remain fully encrypted and confidential and will never be placed in the public domain. Personal details of devotees or sevadars will also remain protected. Investigating agencies will be able to access records only through the SGPC and strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules,” he said.

He added that the Act also provides for a medical board examination in cases where an accused claims mental instability, ensuring these provisions are not misused to help deliberate offenders escape punishment.

He further stated that the state government will also urge the central government to enact a similar law across the country so that incidents of sacrilege can be dealt with uniformly throughout India.

He further said the Punjab government will also urge the central government to enact a similar law across the country so that incidents of sacrilege can be dealt with uniformly throughout India.

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Don’t rush the legislation: Takht

Later, while reacting to Kang statement, Akal Takht secretariat media adviser Jaskaran Singh said the state government is pretending that it has no intention of interfering in Sikh religious affairs, while the law it passed has clearly paved the way for such interference.

He said if the government’s intent is right, then it should come to the table for discussions with the panel of Sikh experts constituted by the Akal Takht. “The government should refrain from trying to rush the legislation through the state assembly without any consensus or discussion,” he added.

“If the state government was genuinely serious about and respectful towards the Akal Takht as portrayed by AAP MP Kang, it should have initiated discussions with the Takht well in time and formed a joint panel to build consensus before proceeding further,” he said. He said the government has accepted only one objection raised by the Akal Takht — regarding the incorporation of the word “bir” in the Act through an amendment. “For all the remaining objections and points raised by the Takht, the government has only submitted written responses and clarifications while continuing to defend its original position,” said Jaskaran.

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