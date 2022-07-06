Law and order situation has collapsed in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government.

The Leader of the Opposition in a statement held the coalition government responsible for the “rising crime graph” and said no one was safe in the state, be it the common man or an MLA. “The situation has become such that within a week, three Haryana MLAs have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar,” he said. Hooda demanded proper security for all MLAs and action against those who have issued threats.

“It has been seen many times that after committing crimes in other states, miscreants come and hide in Haryana because criminals feel safe in the state,” he said. Hooda said the NCRB data for the last few years has “exposed” the working style of the government. “Statistics show that there are three to four murders, about half a dozen rapes, a dozen kidnappings and more than 100 thefts, robberies, dacoities, and ransom incidents in Haryana every day. Haryana has left behind bigger states in drug addiction and riots,” he said.