Lawrence Bishnoi- Goldy Brar saga: Once ‘brothers in arms’, now gunning for each other

It was a friendship that started in college. Dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was a student at DAV College, Chandigarh, when he met Goldy Brar. Fondly addressing each other as “bhai” (brother), they navigated student politics together before eventually venturing into the world of crime, orchestrating extortions, shootouts and targeted killings, including the high-profile murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. But their friendship has now given way to a full-blown gang war, claiming at least three lives of their close associates in the past three months. The latest casualty – Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, who was chased and shot down in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 on Monday night. Inderpreet Singh alias Parry (extreme left), Lawrence Bishnoi (in white shirt) and Goldy Brar (extreme right) in an undated photo. (SOURCED)

Police officials in the know of the matter said that it appears that Parry has paid the price of the fallout between Bishnoi and Brar. After the split, he was seen to have shifted allegiance with Brar, which led to hit job.

After his murder, a Facebook post, under the handle, ‘Hari Boxer Aarzoo Bishnoi, claimed that it was revenge for the murder of Bishnoi aide Jora Sidhu alias Sippa in Dubai last month. “.... Inderpreet Parry was murdered in Sector 26, Chandigarh. We (Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, Shubham Lonker and Harman Sandhu) take responsibility for this. Parry used to collect money from all clubs by making calls to our traitors, Goldy or Rohit. That’s why we killed him…” the post read.

HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Subsequently, Brar released an audio clip, claiming that Bishnoi had himself called Parry to congratulate him for his marriage and invited him to Sector 26 in Chandigarh on the pretext that someone would meet him there and make him (Perry) talk to him (Bishnoi).

“Lawrence! you have made the biggest mistake and cheated Parry…his mother used to serve you food as she did for her own son. What was his fault? He was a close friend of both of us. Let me tell you, your countdown has begun (sic),” Brar says in the audio.

Sources in Punjab Police say the voice in the audio clip seems to be of Brar. “Even our sources in both the syndicates are suggesting that a high-level war between the two gangs has erupted. What began as a tactical partnership between the two feared syndicates has now turned into an all-out conflict stretching from Punjab to the United States, Dubai, and Europe,” revealed a senior Punjab police functionary.

Mistrust, questions about ‘loyalty’ & a bloodbath across shores

The rivalry went global in October, when Brar’s gang claimed responsibility for an attack in Fresno, California, targeting three Bishnoi associates. One person was killed and another injured, signalling that the feud had crossed Indian borders.

Weeks later, the bloody conflict moved to Dubai, where Brar’s faction claimed to have murdered Bishnoi’s close aide Sippa.

“Gang members, who joined Rohit Godara group (with whom Brar is now in alliance) after parting ways with Bishnoi, were of the opinion that Sippa was reportedly helping the Bishnoi group send shooters to Germany to target Brar’s allies,” said a senior anti-gangster task force official. Brar’s men had reportedly called Sippa to a meeting point in Dubai, citing their “old friendship”, and slit his throat.

As per reports, the two killers, leaving Sippa in the car, left Dubai immediately.

Anmol Bishnoi’s US case

According to intelligence sources, the split between the two gangs began earlier this year when Bishnoi grew furious with Brar and his lieutenant Sachin Godara over their alleged mishandling of the legal case involving Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol,

Anmol was detained by US immigration officials in November 2024 for using forged travel documents. “Bishnoi suspected that Anmol’s video, in which he was seen dancing at a wedding in the US where a noted Punjabi singer was performing, was deliberately leaked by Brar and Godara,” said an AGTF officer, who is considered an authority on these gangs.

Bishnoi had also asked Brar and Godara to help Anmol secure the required bail bond but they failed and it resulted in his deportation to India last month, the police officer quoted above said.

The anger was compounded by the fact that Anmol, already wanted in India for his alleged role in the May 2022 Moosewala murder, was also named as the “mastermind” in the assassination of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in 2024.

Where the gangs stand now

Brar has now aligned himself with Azerbaijan-based gangster Rohit Godara, strengthening what is now known as the Brar-Godara network. Bishnoi shifted allegiance to Canada-based Noni Rana, forming a parallel syndicate operating across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Godara—originally from Rajasthan’s Bikaner—has been on the run since 2022, travelling on fake documents. A Red Corner Notice has been issued against him.

Brar, meanwhile, hailing from Muktsar, continues to be one of India’s most wanted fugitives, with active cases ranging from the Moosewala killing to the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in Faridkot. He is wanted by the NIA, Delhi Police, and Punjab Police, with a Red Corner Notice issued in 2022. Lawrence is lodged in Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat.