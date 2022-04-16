Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among 2 held for Patiala kabaddi club chief’s murder

Patiala: A week after the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind local kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda’s murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Parmod Bhan, the task force assigned deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikram Singh Brar to nab Harbir and the other gangsters involved in the murder. Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.

The task force, which was working on various leads, arrested Harbir from Dehradun, while the other accused, identified as Tejinder Singh alias Fauji, was caught in Haryana.

Bhinda was shot dead outside the university when he was mediating in a clash between two groups.

The police had earlier arrested seven accused, including four directly involved in the crime. They were identified as Navi Sharma, 21, Varinder Singh, 22, both from Bathoi village; Pritpal Singh, 22, of Sanour and Bahadur Singh, 23, of Gharacho village in Sangrur district. The other three accused, who provided shelter to the main suspects were identified as Tarsem Lal, 30, of Saneta village in Mohali, Satwinder Singh, 23, of Banur and Gurlal Singh, 24, of Patiala,.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Harbir, the other main accused named in the case are Harman Singh, Tejinder Singh Fauji and Yoginder Bonny.

Harbir has brought him to Patiala from Dehradun and he will be presented before a court.