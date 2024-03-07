Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews: Punjab Police seeks 3 more months to conclude probe

The Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday that it requires an additional three months to conclude its investigation into two FIRs filed in connection with two interviews of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The court had initiated a suo motu plea in November 2023, taking note of two interviews conducted with the gangster while he was in jail. (HT Photo)

Special Investigation Team (SIT) head Human Rights Commission director general Prabodh Kumar told the high court bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Kirti Singh that examination of witnesses and analysis of technical devices has been undertaken and the SIT would require three months to complete the probe.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The court had initiated a suo motu plea in November 2023, taking note of two interviews conducted with the gangster while he was in jail. The interviews, aired on March 14 and March 17, 2023, and on the high court’s directions, the Punjab Police registered two FIRs in December 2023.

The high court intervened after a two-member committee formed in March 2023, comprising a special DGP (STF) and an additional director general of police (prisons) failed to definitively determine whether the interviews took place in Punjab or elsewhere.

Additionally, the Punjab police informed the court that live wire fencing has been installed in six jails across the state, with work ongoing in 10 other facilities. “Other steps to augment jail security are being undertaken,” the state’s law officer told the court, seeking time to file a report in this regard.

These updates were provided in response to a court directive issued on December 23, which sought a timeline for enhancing jail security and asked the government to consider the matter as top priority as “breaches in jail security have an impact on the law and order in the state.” The court adjourned the matter until March 21.