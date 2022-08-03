Lawyers abstain from work in Jammu, stage protest

The J&K High Court Bar Association (Jammu chapter) on Tuesday abstained from work in all courts, including the HC, district courts, revenue courts, commissions and tribunals, to protest against J&K administration for not addressing their demands.

Led by their president MK Bhardwaj, the members of the association took out a protest rally. The lawyers have been demanding construction of a multistoried building for all judicial work within the court premises at Janipur for easily performing their legal duties and to ensure hassle-free justice to the litigants.

Bhardwaj, while addressing the protesting lawyers, spoke in detail in support of the demands put forth by the Bar association.

He categorically stated that the bike rally was a mark of protest so that the administration does the needful at the earliest.

“Due to the shifting of courts and tribunals outside the district court complex at Janipur, the lawyer fraternity and general public are facing insurmountable hardships as such we are seeking the housing of the different tribunals in single multi-dimensional complex of high court and there is adequate space available in the court complex,” Bhardwaj said.

