Lawyer’s assistant robbed of car for not defending jailed gangster Rajiv Raja

One of Raja’s aides, who is also facing trials in drugs and robbery cases, booked for snatching, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The accused threatened the lawyer’s assistant with a sharp-edged weapon and sped away with his car after warning him against revealing the matter to police (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An advocate’s assistant was robbed of his car at knifepoint after they refused to defend jailed gangster Rajiv Raja, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Gagandeep Singh, 31, of Indrapuri, Tajpur Road, was robbed of his Maruti Suzuki Zen near Khwaja Kothi Chowk in Old City area on May 23. However, he filed a complaint only on Saturday, as the accused had threatened him to stay mum.

Following his statement, police have booked the accused, Rajan, and his two unidentified accomplices and initiated investigation to trace them and the car.

Singh told the police that he worked as an assistant with an advocate at the district courts. He knew Rajan, who is an aide of hardcore criminal Rajiv Raja, for the past couple of years.

Rajan was facing trials in different cases of NDPS Act and robbery. He was also arrested in 2019 for hatching a conspiracy to help Raja escape from jail, and had now been extorting money from people with the help of Raja, who was still active behind the bars.

“My senior at work is handling a court case for Rajan, who had been pressuring him to also help Raja secure bail. But after my senior refused to take the case, Rajan started threatening me,” Singh alleged.

On May 23, he was on his way to pick up something to eat, when Rajan waylaid his car near Khwaja Kothi Chowk. He threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and sped away with his car after warning him against revealing the matter to police.

ASI Jagdeesh Raj, who is investigating the case, said they had booked Rajan and his accomplices under Sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway to nab them.

