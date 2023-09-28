Lawyer’s ‘custodial torture’: Muktsar SP among 3 cops arrested; lawyers end strike

Muktsar police on Wednesday evening arrested three cops, including SP (investigation) Ramandeep Bhullar, CIA in-charge inspector Raman Kumar Kamboj and constable Harbans Singh, for allegedly subjecting an advocate to unnatural sex, custodial torture and criminal intimidation.

On Monday, six policemen, including SP (investigation) Bhullar, were booked for subjecting a lawyer in their custody to torture that included forcing him into unnatural sex with a co-accused in Muktsar, according to an FIR. (File)

Following the action, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH), apex statutory body of lawyers, boycotting work in solidarity with the colleague since Tuesday, decided to end the protest.

The state government also transferred deputy inspector of general (DIG), Faridkot range, Ajay Maluja and Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill.

The Punjab Police also constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) led by Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu to conduct an in-depth probe into the complaint of torture in police custody and FIR registered against the lawyer.

According to an office order issued by the director, bureau of investigation, additional director general of police (intelligence) Jaskaran Singh will supervise the probe. Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu will head the SIT and Ludhiana deputy police commissioner (detective) Harmeet Singh Hundal, additional ADC, Ludhiana, Sohail Qasim and SP (investigation), Sangrur, Palwinder Singh Cheema will be its members.

Late in the evening, the BCPH announced to end the protest after a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann. BCPH chairman Ashok Singla exhorted all lawyers to resume work with immediate effect.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) said its general house would meet on Thursday morning and decide whether to continue the strike or call it off.

The advocate was arrested on September 14 along with another man following a complaint by CIA in-charge Raman Kamboj in which he alleged that the lawyer had assaulted a police team and tore some officers’ uniforms.

The two were produced before a court on September 15 which sent them to judicial custody. But the next day, the advocate requested for a medical re-examination, alleging inhuman treatment at the CIA complex.

The counsel of the advocate submitted that the latter’s medical re-examination report showed 18 injuries marks on his body. The advocate appeared before court on September 21 and gave a statement.

On September 22, Muktsar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Raj Pal Raw, who is also the complainant in the case, took cognisance of the victim’s statement and ordered the Muktsar police to book cops for various offences and initiate a probe, according to the FIR. But it took police authorities three days to lodge the FIR.

