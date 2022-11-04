Lawyers’ strike: Punjab and Haryana high court seeks response from NIA

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by Monday regarding the return of the phone seized from lawyer Shelly Sharma .

The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice TS Dhindsa took up the plea filed by lawyer, Arvind Seth, which demanded that NIA be directed to take remedial steps to resolve the controversy.

It was on November 1 that the general house of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) had decided to go on indefinite strike till NIA returns Sharma’s phone.

The agency had seized the phone on October 18 during a raid at the Sector 27 residence of Shelly Sharma, who appears for gangsters including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in many cases. Lawyers had abstained from work from October 18 afternoon till October 20 on the same issue. Lawyers termed the raid a breach of privileges accorded to them.